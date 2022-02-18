'Bad Vegan' Docuseries Is the True Crime Story of a Famous Restauranteur's Downfall

According to the Bad Vegan trailer, Pure Food and Wine was known as the top raw vegan restaurant in the world at the time, with celebrity customers including Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, and Jason Lewis. Alec Baldwin even met his now-wife Hilaria at the hotspot.

Sarma Melngailis was the “raw vegan queen,” and based on one staff account shared in the trailer, Pure Food and Wine was “such a great environment to work in.”