Toothbrushes Cause More Waste Than You Might Think — Here's How to Recycle Them

Sometimes when we're looking to make an eco-friendly change, we have to look at the small items we use every day. Toothbrushes, for example, get tons of use, but because of that, they also get thrown away very often. In stores, we typically only see plastic or electric options. But are toothbrushes recyclable?

It may not seem like it, but there are recycling programs and different materials that you can choose from to make the best choices for the environment.