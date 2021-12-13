6 Of The Best Sustainable Toothbrushes For A Clean Mouth

6 Of The Best Sustainable Toothbrushes For A Clean MouthBy Tyler Dikun
Everyone loves a squeaky-clean mouth. To achieve this, most people will climb into the dentist's chair at least twice a year for professional cleaning. However, is it possible to keep your teeth in good shape without spending all that cash? Yes! Your best bet is to find eco-friendly toothbrushes.
Eco-friendly toothbrushes are a great investment because they're eco-friendly and good for your teeth. Eco-friendly toothbrushes are filled with biodegradable materials, including bristles made from natural animal hair or pig hair. These eco-friendly toothbrushes will work to clean your teeth just as well as traditional ones, but they do so without harming the environment.
VIVAGO Bio-Degradable Toothbrush
VIVAGO is a sustainable company that provides eco-friendly toothbrushes. The bristles of its eco-friendly toothbrush are made from pig hair, which will gently scrub your teeth for a deep clean without harming pigs or the environment. Bristles that are made from natural animal hair will work just as well as traditional plastic bristles to clean your teeth, but they require less energy to produce.
VIVAGO toothbrushes are perfect for families because they come in packs of ten. Each toothbrush is numbered so you never have to worry about accidentally using someone else's.
Wowe Lifestyle Natural Organic Bamboo Toothbrush
The Wowe toothbrush is made from eco-friendly bamboo. Bamboo is a highly sustainable resource because it re-grows quickly without the need for pesticides or fertilizers. The eco-friendly Wowe toothbrush will provide your family with cleaner teeth, while being eco-friendly at the same time. This toothbrush's bristles are BPA free meaning you don't have to worry about all of those nasty chemicals getting into your system.
Each toothbrush has a natural look that will spruce up any bathroom. This toothbrush comes with three brushing rings, each of which are made from eco-friendly bamboo. These rings feature different colors so you can easily remember which one is yours.
Preserve Recycled Toothbrush
The Preserve Recycled toothbrush is an eco-friendly toothbrush that comes in a pack of six. Each toothbrush is eco-friendly because it's made from recycled materials. The bristles are biodegradable, so you don't have to worry about them harming the environment or your body when brushing your teeth.
Preserve Recycled Toothbrushes have a unique handle that is made from recycled milk jugs. Each eco-friendly toothbrush handle has a fresh mint scent that will make your mouth water as soon as you pick one up.
The eco-friendly Preserve Recycled Toothbrush is perfect for the eco-conscious family looking to save some money on traditional toothbrushes.
Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrush
Each toothbrush from Greenzla is made from environmentally friendly bamboo, which is a highly sustainable resource that re-grows quickly without the need for pesticides or fertilizers.
The eco-friendly Greenzla toothbrush bristles are made from pig hair instead of plastics. Pig hair has similar flexibility to plastic, but it is eco-friendly and biodegradable. Greenzla toothbrushes come in a pack of 12 which is perfect for eco-conscious families looking to save money and help out the environment.
Eco Creek Soft Bristle Toothbrush
The eco-friendly eco Creek eco-friendly toothbrush has a total weight of just one ounce. The bristles are made from (surprise, surprise) eco-friendly pig hair that won't harm the environment when it's time to toss your old brush.
The Eco Creek eco-friendly toothbrush has an ergonomic handle that is easy to use. The eco Creek eco-friendly toothbrush comes in a pack of 24, which is good for the whole family and will help you save money at the same time!
Eco Creek utilizes 10,000 nano bristles that will scrub away even the toughest plaque. The eco Creek eco-friendly toothbrush provides you with a deep clean that will have your mouth feeling fresh in no time. The eco Creek eco-friendly toothbrush has a unique anti-microbial technology that helps to prevent bacteria growth on your brush!
FACTOS Toothbrush
Finally, the eco-friendly FACTOS toothbrush is also made from sustainable bamboo. This eco-friendly toothbrush's bristles are biodegradable so you don't have to worry about them harming the environment when they are disposed of in a landfill.
FACTOS eco-friendly toothbrushes are great for the eco-conscious because they come in eco-friendly packaging that you can use to store your toothbrush when it's not being used. When you are ready to use your eco-friendly toothbrush, just remove it from the package and start brushing your teeth.
FACTOS eco-friendly toothbrushes come in two different color combinations so you can choose which one suits you best.
In conclusion, eco-friendly toothbrushes are the way to go if you're looking for an eco-conscious family. These toothbrushes have all of the features that you'd expect from a traditional toothbrush, but they are eco-friendly!
Not only will eco-friendly toothbrushes help save the environment, but they are also great for your wallet because they last longer. No matter your preference, there is an eco-friendly toothbrush out there for everyone!