7 Innovative Zero-Waste Toothbrushes That Go Beyond the Bamboo Brush

One of the first eco-friendly swaps many aspiring zero wasters make is trading their plastic toothbrush for a bamboo one. But is a bamboo toothbrush really the most sustainable option, or are there any zero-waste toothbrushes with reusable handles? Are there any toothbrushes made from other materials that are more eco-friendly?

Keep reading to learn more about what makes a toothbrush environmentally-friendly, plus our recommendations of zero-waste toothbrushes that are a bit more innovative than bamboo brushes.