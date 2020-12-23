Monarch Butterflies Aren't Protected by the ESA — Are They Endangered?

Despite the monarch's plummeting population, the government isn't recognizing it as an "endangered species" that requires federal protection. On Dec. 15, 2020, as per Treehugger, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that monarchs wouldn't be protected by the Endangered Species Act in 2021, as 161 other species are of "higher priority." The agency noted that aid is "warranted but precluded," and that monarchs will be monitored for three years, before they are deemed "threatened" or "endangered" in 2024.

“While the conservation efforts to date have been incredible, with a broad coalition of people volunteering to plant milkweed and restore habitat, they are unfortunately only a drop in the bucket of what's needed to recover monarch populations,” Sarina Jepsen, director of Endangered Species and Aquatic Programs at The Xerces Society, told Treehugger.

“Unfortunately, the western population of monarchs has plummeted, and may disappear completely before 2024."