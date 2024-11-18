Home > Small Changes > Living 5 Spiritual Interpretations of What It Means When You See a White Butterfly Coming across a white butterfly may mean a fresh start awaits you. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 18 2024, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: iStock

When a butterfly lands on you, countless people believe that it is a special moment with deeper meaning. So much so that people cultivate their gardens so their plants attract butterflies. If you hope to be blessed with a chance encounter with a white butterfly in particular, you are not alone, as this creature holds significance to many people.

Article continues below advertisement

Rare animals appearing on happenstance are often seen as holding spiritual significance or hinting at what's ahead for your life because of the rarity of the occasion. Below, we outline five interpretations of coming across a white butterfly.

A white butterfly's appearance may suggest a sign from the dead.

Source: iStock

For some people, the color white evokes the image of angels in clouds awaiting a dying person in the afterlife, according to Gardens With Wings. While you might expect the color black to signify death and mourning, the opposite is true.

Article continues below advertisement

In Eastern cultures, the color white is worn to funerals and while grieving the passing of someone. This practice was common in the West, too, during medieval times and as recently as the 1800s, according to Gardens With Wings. If you see a white butterfly, perhaps you can take solace in knowing that someone recently passed is settled, at least spiritually, in the afterlife.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're feeling hopeless, a white butterfly is here to change that.

Source: iStock

According to the website Essence Of Symbols, a white butterfly can be thought of as a symbol of hope when despair has taken over. If you are feeling low and like all prospect of hope is lost, a white butterfly signifies that hope is on the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement

Likening, in some respects, to a firefly illuminating the night, per the source, a white butterfly is a sign that hope can shine brightly amidst the darkness. This is an encouraging interpretation, especially if hard times have befallen you.

Article continues below advertisement

If a white butterfly passes your way, expect a fresh start.

Source: iStock

White is a color that is fairly ubiquitous in nature. From things like a blanket of snow to beautiful white flowers, the color white is sometimes thought of in nature as a portent to a fresh start, peace of mind, and new beginnings.

Article continues below advertisement

Similarly, per Essence Of Symbols, a white butterfly could be your next sign not to despair on your current path, as a fresh beginning is just around the corner. "The butterfly whispers, 'New paths are opening up for you! Don’t be afraid to take a step forward,'" Myra Logan writes on the Essence Of Symbols website.

Article continues below advertisement

A white butterfly may also be a symbol of your healing journey.

Source: iStock

According to the Woman's Day Magazine website, the innocent and pure connotations of the color white may signify that your healing journey is about to commence. Butterflies also signify independence and freedom, per the website, so if you, too, are seeking to spread your wings, return to lost innocence, and find your way back to yourself, consider this a sign that your healing journey is headed in the right direction.

Article continues below advertisement

Various cultures view white butterflies as connected to love and the soul.

Source: iStock