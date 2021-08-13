How Artificial Food Dyes Affect Your Health

Many natural dyes, those made from purple sweet potatoes, berries, spinach, and the like, are considered to be completely vegan — with the exception of carmine, which, while considered a "natural" dye, is actually made from bugs.

However, according to Veg Facts, many of the artificial dyes found in food products are sometimes not vegan friendly, including Blue 1, Blue 2, Citrus Red 2, Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. That said, PETA maintains that these dyes are vegan enough, as they would only contain such trace amounts of animal byproducts, and therefore boycotting them doesn't really do much to help animals, which is the goal of veganism.