Science Experiments to Do at Home With Kids

We’re at week — honestly, who knows at this point? — of coronavirus self-isolation and we would all be kidding ourselves if we didn’t admit that children are getting bored. Ugh... Who are we kidding? It’s not just children that are feeling the symptoms of cabin fever. Adults are bored, too, whether you are a parent or not. Right about now, we could all use a little boost. After all, the Netflix, the popcorn-eating, the watching the bird feeder 24/7 — they just don’t hit like they used to. A few at-home science experiments that families can do together might just do the trick.

Looking for new, fun, and educational activities to do with your kids? A few kid-friendly science experiments are all it takes to save the entire family from full-on going stir crazy.

Walking Water

Source: iStock

Did you know that water can walk? That’s pretty cool in and of itself but add a few drops of food coloring and you have yourself an even cooler walking water experiment — a rainbow one. You will need six glass jars, blue, yellow, and red food coloring or watercolor paints, water, and some paper towels. Fill three jars with water, then add one color of dye to three of the jars. One jar should be red, one should be blue, and one should be yellow.

Arrange the jars in a circle, leaving an empty jar in between each color. The arrangement should look like: red, empty, blue, empty, yellow, empty, and then because they are arranged in a circle, the red water jar should be next to that last empty jar.

Ask your kids: What will happen when we add the paper towels? What color do you think each of the clear jars of water will turn? What color will red and blue make? What color with red and yellow make? Blue and yellow? Will the water stay in the original jars or will it travel through the paper towel into the empty jars? Write down each child’s predictions before adding the paper towels.