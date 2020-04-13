Oil Industry Reduces Global Production by 9.7 Million Barrels Per Day

Pretty much every market (besides Zoom and other video chat services, of course) is taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic — including the all-powerful oil industry. With a current reduced demand for oil, and with oil prices currently way down , oil cartel OPEC just signed a deal to cut 9.7 million barrels of oil per day from global production during the months of May and June 2020, followed by other less stringent cuts through April 2022. But is that enough to significantly slow down the climate crisis?

Even though the U.S. is not a member of OPEC, President Trump reportedly had a lot of involvement in this deal, which is the largest oil output reduction of all time, according to CNBC.

Here’s everything you need to know about OPEC, the new deal, and how it will impact the planet after the coronavirus pandemic ends.