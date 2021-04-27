Alexandra Richards' Love for Nature Was Inspired by Her Rockstar Dad

Whether you're familiar with Alexandra Richards from her DJ sets in New York City, for her longstanding modeling career, or from appearances she's made with her rock n' roll icon father, Keith Richards, the 34-year-old Connecticut native is no stranger to environmental activism. In fact, the soon-to-be mom is a longtime Board Member of the organization Project Zero , which brings together scientists, business leaders, campaigners, and ocean experts who advocate for the protection of the ocean.

Green Matters was able to catch up with Richards via email regarding her involvement with the organization, her latest environmental endeavors, and how her love for the planet stemmed from her upbringing.

"Did you know that every second breath you take comes from the ocean?" Richards asks. "Everything is connected. We are part of nature. I have a deep profound love for our oceans and I want my future children to as well. I want them to able to experience a beach day the way I did as kid."