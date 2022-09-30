Mar-a-Lago Seemingly Unscathed by Hurricane Ian in Florida

While hunkering down in his Mar-a-Lago club as Hurricane Ian pummels down on the sunshine state, former President Donald Trump was able to postpone a deposition originally scheduled for today, Sept. 30. As the death toll continues to rise as a result of the record-breaking storm, many have wondered if the Palm Beach, Fla. resort has been damaged as a result of the storm.

So far, it would appear that the South Florida golf club has been able to escape the storm relatively unscathed — unsurprisingly, many online have noted, as much of the Category 5 storm’s impact has been felt in the state’s southwest coast.