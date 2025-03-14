or
Green Matters
Skincare Recalls 2025: La Roche Posay and Proactive Among Products Listed

Check back here to see the latest skincare recalls throughout 2025.

Lauren Wellbank - Author
By

Updated March 14 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET

A collection of different sized and shaped skincare products sit on the counter
Source: Kier in Sight Archives/Unsplash

People spend hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of dollars a year on their own personal skincare and beauty products. Between lotions, creams, and treatments, products are constantly flying off shelves.

But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a warning for shoppers who have made certain purchases, since there have been multiple recalls listed on beauty and skincare related items this year.

Keep reading to learn about the skincare recalls that have already been issued in 2025, including what you need to do right now if you have any of these recalled beauty or skincare products in your bathroom medicine cabinet at home.

Mauve toned lipstick, contour, mascara, and earrings sit on a counter
Source: Shamblen Studios/Unsplash
The FDA has issued a recall of products by La Roche-Posay Effaclar, Proactive, and Walgreens over contamination concerns.

Retailers with unsold bottles of certain skincare products are being advised to pull the items from its shelves after the FDA says it received lab results from a third party testing company that showed certain benzoyl peroxide based products may have been contaminated with benzene, a known carcinogen.

According to the Mar. 11, 2025 statement, the manufacturers of the recalled items have voluntarily requesting that they be pulled from stores because of the lab findings.

Additionally, the FDA notes that this recall is a retail-facing one, and that customers who have the below products at home do not need to discontinue their use. The list includes:

  • La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment by L'Oreal
  • Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5%
  • Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator
  • SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion
  • Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser
  • Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream

Additionally, the FDA says that Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel manufacturers are pulling its product over a similar concern that was uncovered by the company during its own internal product testing.

You can find a complete list of the recalled items, including lot numbers and expiration dates, by visiting the FDA's website.

Latest News News and Updates

