Skincare Recalls 2025: La Roche Posay and Proactive Among Products Listed Check back here to see the latest skincare recalls throughout 2025. By Lauren Wellbank Updated March 14 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET

People spend hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of dollars a year on their own personal skincare and beauty products. Between lotions, creams, and treatments, products are constantly flying off shelves. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a warning for shoppers who have made certain purchases, since there have been multiple recalls listed on beauty and skincare related items this year.

Keep reading to learn about the skincare recalls that have already been issued in 2025, including what you need to do right now if you have any of these recalled beauty or skincare products in your bathroom medicine cabinet at home.



The FDA has issued a recall of products by La Roche-Posay Effaclar, Proactive, and Walgreens over contamination concerns.

Retailers with unsold bottles of certain skincare products are being advised to pull the items from its shelves after the FDA says it received lab results from a third party testing company that showed certain benzoyl peroxide based products may have been contaminated with benzene, a known carcinogen. According to the Mar. 11, 2025 statement, the manufacturers of the recalled items have voluntarily requesting that they be pulled from stores because of the lab findings.

Additionally, the FDA notes that this recall is a retail-facing one, and that customers who have the below products at home do not need to discontinue their use. The list includes: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment by L'Oreal

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5%

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser

Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream