Wegmans Recalls and Alerts 2025: Avoid These Chicken Nuggets in 8 States We'll continue updating this running list of Wegmans recalls and alerts throughout 2025.

Anyone who regularly hits up Wegmans when it's time to do their grocery shopping should stay up to date on the company's latest recalls and Food Safety Alerts. Throughout 2025, we'll be sharing products the popular supermarket chain issues recalls and alerts for.

Keep reading to find out more about the current and past Wegmans recalls and alerts, including what you need to know if you've purchased a recalled item. This list will be updated when we hear about other Wegman product recalls and alerts.

Wegmans issued a safety alert regarding their store brand chicken nuggets.

On Jan. 27, 2025, a Food Safety Alert was issued on behalf of Wegmans by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). In it, the government group shared the details to a health alert that had been issued for "Wegmans Family Packed Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat," due to complaints from several customers who say they've found bits of bone in the meat.

The product was sold in 46-ounce bags, that could be found in the freezer section of the store. Customers can see if their products were impacted by looking for establishment number P-33944, which is located inside the USDA's inspection mark. This alert was specific to those products that were sold across eight states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and more. You can get the full list of locations by visiting the FSIS website.