Costco Recalls 2025: Smoked Salmon Recall Now Highest Possible Level

We'll continue updating this running list of the recalls announced by Costco throughout 2025.

Whether you're getting groceries delivered or shopping in-store, it's always important to double check for recalled products before you add an item to your cart. Product recalls are designed to protect the public for potentially deadly foodborne illnesses such as listeria , e.coli, or salmonella .

Costco Wholesale is a global retailer with warehouse club options and known for its in-store food court. If you've been curious about products that might not be on the shelves, check out our 2025 Costco recalls list, which will be updated throughout the year for the most accurate information.

However, in January 2025, USA Today discovered the recall listed in the FDA search is classified as a Class I, the highest possible recall.

In October 2024, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation voluntarily recalled its Kirkland Signature brand smoked salmon for possible listeria contamination.

The recalled products were in twin 12oz packages, with UPC code 0 96619 25697 6, Lot # 8512801270, and Best Buy date of 11/13/2024, per the initial FDA notice.

Acme Smoked Fish spokesperson Deena Siegelbaum told the USA Today that all recalled products were removed from the market in October 2024 — however, this updated information may be important to anyone who froze their smoked salmon for a later date.