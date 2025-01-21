Aldi Recalls 2025: Aldi Recalls 24,000 Pounds of Frozen Food We'll continue updating this running list of the recalls announced by Aldi throughout 2025. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 21 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Marques Thomas/Unsplash

Attention Aldi shoppers! The popular discount grocery chain has announced a product recall that will impact anyone who has shopped at both their online and brick-and-mortar locations. This information is important as it pertains to products customers are being asked to stop using ASAP to avoid possible ill effects.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading to learn more about the product recall, including all of the other Aldi food recalls that have been issued in 2025, and to find out what you should do if you have purchased any of the products on this list.

Source: M. Rennim/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Aldi issues a recall of 24,000 pounds of frozen food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an alert on Jan. 11, 2025, stating that Aldi had issued a recall of around 24,870 pounds of frozen food items manufactured by Bestway Sandwiches Inc. The California-based company believes that certain items may have come into contact with a foreign element, which may have allowed these items to be packaged with bits of metal.

The recall includes Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos. These items will have Best By Dates of 07/03/25 and 09/25/25, which can be found on the bottom of the package. The contaminated products will also feature EST.P-40327 on the package. According to FSIS, it was alerted to the issue when customers reached out to complain about finding metal in the frozen food item, with one person claiming to have sustained a dental injury because of it.