Walmart Recalls 2025: 2,000 Cases of Chicken Broth Recalled in 9 States
Double check your grocery list for these recalled items from Walmart in 2025.
Published Jan. 15 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET
Before you head to the grocery store, it's important to keep an eye on the news for food recalls. Although they may seem intimidating or scary, food recalls protect consumers from potentially eating food that could make them sick. Typically, recalls from large companies like Trader Joe's or Walmart mean that if you have purchased the recalled items, you can return them for a refund or dispose of them.
Keep reading for all of the Walmart recalls you need to know about in 2025.
In January 2025, Walmart recalled over 2,000 cases of chicken broth recalled in 9 states.
On Jan. 13, 2025, an announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website said that Walmart was voluntarily recalling just over 2,000 cases of chicken broth for "Potential for packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage."
The lot code information on the recalled broth is: Used by date: MAR 25, 2026, Lot code: 98F09234, Retail Unit UPC: 007874206684, Case UPC: 078742066844, per the FDA announcement.
The recalled products were sold in 242 stores in nine states, per USA Today. Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
A spokesperson for the retail giant gave a statement to USA Today as well, saying, "The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted (products) from … select, impacted stores. We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate."