Trader Joe's Recalls Canned Tuna Due to Potential Botulism Risk — Details We'll continue updating this running list of the recalls announced by Trader Joe's throughout 2025. By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 11 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Christopher Stites / Unsplash

With more food recalls on the rise than ever before, it's always a good idea to double-check your grocery list before filling up your reusable basket. Food recalls can target processed and unprocessed foods, so staying in the know is important to keep yourself healthy and informed.

Article continues below advertisement

Popular grocery chain Trader Joe's has its fair share of recalls in 2025. Keep reading for all of the food recalls you need to know about that took place throughout the year.

Article continues below advertisement

On Feb. 7, 2025, canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's and other grocery retailers was recalled for defective cans.

Tri-Union Seafoods announced a voluntary recall of select products due to a defect in the tuna cans' "easy open" lids. According to a press release by the company reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this defect could potentially "compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum."

Products featured in this recall were sold under the H-E-B, Trader Joe's, Genova, and Van Camp's labels and distributed nationwide at grocery stores such as Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Publix, per The Independent. The FDA recall website has a full list of the UPC and Best if Used By dates. As of writing, no illnesses have been reported associated with the recall.