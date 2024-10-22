Home > Big Impact > News Animal Welfare Win — Romania Votes to Put an End to Fur Farming The vote came after a shocking report uncovered the horrible conditions animals were being kept in on these farms. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 22 2024, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of the Humane Society of The United States

Animal rights activists in Romania are celebrating a major win after the country passed a proposed law to ban fur farming. The announcement came after an investigation into fur farming activities in Romania uncovered inhumane conditions, prompting many Romanian citizens to come out against the practice.

The mink and chinchilla farms were the last of Romania's known fur farms, highlighting how much fur has fallen out of favor in the country. Continue reading to learn more about Romania's fur farming ban, including what officials found during the investigation into the country's remaining fur farms.

Source: Courtesy of the Humane Society of The United States

Romania votes to ban fur farming in the country after a large outcry from the general public.

The Humane Society is spreading the news after the Romanian Parliament voted to ban the country's remaining two fur farming trades: minks and chinchillas. There was overwhelming support for the ban, with the final vote coming out to 217 in favor, 6 against. This news makes Romania the 22nd European country to enact such bans.

The Oct. 22, 2024, vote was just another step along the journey to shut down the fur farming trade since the Parliament-approved ban will still need to go before the president and voted through the Chamber of Deputies before it can officially be enacted as law. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the Humane Society expects there to be any surprises once it reaches Romanian President Klaus Iohannis' desk. The organization seems fairly certain that the farming of animals for their fur will be completely outlawed in the country as of Jan. 1, 2027.

In a press release from Humane Society International/Europe (HSI/Europe), Andreea Roseti, Romania director for HSI/Europe, said, "Today’s vote to ban fur farming is not only a groundbreaking decision for animal protection in Romania and a legislative milestone, but a resounding affirmation of our country’s growing commitment to animal welfare. By banning fur farming, Romania is taking a significant step towards a more compassionate society, where animals are no longer seen as commodities for fashion. Together, we can protect these vulnerable beings from suffering."

Historic win for animals! The Romanian Parliament has voted to ban fur farming 🎉



This morning the groundbreaking legislation passed with an overwhelming majority vote.



Huge congratulations to our member @HSIEurope /Romania for their hard fought campaign for a #FurFreeRomania pic.twitter.com/DQEGKGnCNq — Fur Free Alliance (@FurFreeAlliance) October 22, 2024

An investigation by Humane Society International showed what deplorable conditions animals were kept in.

The HSI/Europe press release also noted the fur farm bill was proposed after the organization released a full report on fur farms in 2022, sharing footage that had been captured behind the scenes of the farms where chinchillas were stacked several feet high in filthy wire cages. The investigation uncovered inhumane breeding practices that required female chinchillas to be locked into a constant state of motherhood, forcing them to breed endless litters of babies who were quickly killed for their soft fur.

HSI/Europe also commissioned a nationwide survey where 67 percent of citizens said they wanted to see a full fur farming ban. In addition to surveying the public, HSI/Europe knocked on doors and gathered over 74,000 signatures on a petition calling for the ban that would shutter the mink and chinchilla farms for good.