Estonia Is Shutting Down All Its Fur Farms

It happened by a narrow margin, but a bill proposing a fur ban in the Northern European country Estonia has officially passed after a decade-long fight. Estonia is banning fur farming nationwide — five years from now, all fur farms across the country must be completely shut down. And starting next month, no more fur farms will be allowed to open in the country.

Estonia has been a big fur producer over the years, but everything’s about to change — keep reading for all the details.

Estonia is banning fur.

As reported by Just Style, on Thursday, June 2, 2021, Estonia’s parliament, the Riigikogu, passed the third legislation of the country’s newest fur ban bill. 55 out of 101 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill, meaning it has been approved to become law.

Come July 2021, no new fur farms will be allowed to open in the country of Estonia. But even with four weeks remaining to legally start a new fur business, doing so would be a bit foolish, considering all fur farms in Estonia will have to shut down come January 2026. And as parliament member Yoko Alender told Just Style, there are currently only 11 people working in fur farms in Estonia, and just 1,000 animals alive in the industry.

“We celebrate with Estonia today, as it becomes the first Baltic country to ban inhumane fur farming, and we congratulate local animal welfare groups on their years of campaigning to get the ban done,” Claire Bass of Humane Society International/United Kingdom, said in a statement, as per VegNews. “This victory provides further affirmation that caging, electrocuting, and gassing animals just to make bobble hats is a business that is on borrowed time.”

The fur farming industry is incredibly cruel, with animals being bred into cramped and unhygienic living conditions, where they are forced to live until being slaughtered for their fur. Not only does the fur industry unnecessarily hurt animals, but it is also environmentally destructive — and with so many animal-free, vegan fur products on the market these days, there’s simply no reason to use animals for fur.