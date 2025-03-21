Animal Lover Millie Bobby Brown Is Using Her Stardom to Fund an Animal Rescue She even brings a lamb on set with her sometimes. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 21 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of Stranger Thing's Millie Bobby Brown know that there's a lot to love about the actress. From her role as Eleven on the series, to the way that she has opened both her heart and her home to animals in need, plenty of people have found themselves simply entranced by the 21-year-old.

But folks may have even more reasons to want to follow the starlet after hearing Millie Bobby Brown open up about her pets. Keep reading to learn more about the Netflix star, including how she manages a big Hollywood career all while taking care of more than 60 rescue animals on her Georgia property.

Source: Instagram

Mille Bobby Brown has 62 pets living at her farmhouse.

According to an interview with BBC Radio 1, the actress was moved to turn her sprawling Georgia property into a makeshift animal rescue operation. Brown explained how she and her husband Jake Bongiovi use the farm to manage some 62 animals, which includes a mix of her own pets and some fosters.

"I have 25 farm animals, and then I have 23 foster dogs, and then I have 10 dogs in my house that are my personal dogs, and four cats," she said during a March 2025 interview. And, while her husband shares her passion for animals, he apparently has drawn the line at letting them share the couple's bed. "I have gotten them real single beds," she revealed. "Only one is allowed in the bed now because Jake said, 'No more in the bed.'"

Her beloved pets include a golden retriever, a rottweiler, a Great Dane, and a blind dachshund she says she found on the side of the road. "I took him thinking, 'He's not got long left, he's blind, can't find his way through,'" she explained during the interview. "Well, this dog is jumping on my couch now. It's found a new lease [on] life."

Part of the reason Brown says she's so passionate about rescuing animals is because she herself grew up poor. But, now the superstar has an estimated net worth of 14 million dollars, according to CBR (formally Comic Book Resources), which has afforded her the ability to help so many animals in need.

Millie Bobby Brown brought her lamb to set.

When she can't be at home with her animals, Brown sometimes takes them to work with her. Netflix even shared a clip from behind the scenes of her new Netflix movie The Electric State, which featured Brown carrying around a baby lamb clad in a diaper and onesie. The cute baby tagged along while Brown was working, and even hung out for a bit with Brown's then finance and one of the couple's little dogs.