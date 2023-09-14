Home > Big Impact > News Pig Rescued After Falling Off Ohio Transport Truck: "This Little Piggy DIDN’T Make It to Market" Have you ever seen a pig escapee traverse a busy highway? After falling off a transport truck, a scared piglet became the subject of a "highway hog rescue" mission. By Bianca Piazza Sep. 14 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol/Facebook

You've surely heard the phrase "when pigs fly," but have you heard of "when pigs run loose on an Ohio highway"? The latter collection of words isn't a real idiom, but one particular piglet escape may just change that.

When Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were notified about a tiny piglet scurrying across U.S. Route 35 in Ross County, it became clear that the frightened little one fell off a transport truck. Though she took a rough tumble, enduring a bit of road rash along the way, this little piggy's serendipitous rescue had her crying "wee, wee, wee" all the way to her new home.

Source: Ross County Humane Society/Facebook

The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers' piglet rescue mission involved locating a forever home.

In a video shared on the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Facebook page on Sept. 8, 2023, two troopers work to get ahold of the squirmy swine in the unruly weeds and grass adjacent U.S. Route 35. She presumably escaped the truck on her way to slaughter for the meat industry. When they finally capture the squealing animal, she's promptly carried to an OSHP vehicle.

"This little piggy DIDN’T make it to the market. Instead, Pearl, as she was affectionately named, was spotted running across U.S. Route 35 in Ross County. Watch as troopers from our Chillicothe Post trot into action to ensure this little escapee’s highway adventure came to a safe end," the video's caption reads. A trooper in the video can be heard uttering the words, "Now what?" Pearl the hog — who will not become someone's crispy breakfast bacon — wouldn't necessarily make the best OSHP mascot; the troopers knew she needed a forever home well-suited to her needs.

The rescued pig — whose name is Pearl Pancetta — was brought to the Ross County Humane Society.

"Pearl was taken to the Ross County Humane Society, where they found her a new home to live out her days," the video caption continues. Since 1912, the Ross County Humane Society "has been committed to the general welfare, shelter and placement of animals, prevention of cruelty and overpopulation, and education concerning humane treatment of all living creatures," per its official website.

"Pearl Pancetta is one lucky pig," the RCHS wrote in a Facebook post, detailing her wild journey. "Pearl seems to have some road rash but no serious injuries. She is currently crashing at an employee’s house who wanted to keep her but the husband said no to a 600-pound pet. We suggested divorce but it’s just not an option."

Source: Ross County Humane Society/Facebook