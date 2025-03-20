All About King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Dogs — Including Their Newest Rescue Puppy The newest royal canine adoptee's breed is "a bit of everything." By Jamie Bichelman Published March 20 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom, has earned a reputation for some sustainable initiatives within royal travel operations. Although his portrait was defiled in an act of defiance for his inaction concerning a failure to address reported cruelty at RSPCA farms, he is nevertheless also known for his love of dogs. In fact, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have been known for their affinity for a certain dog breed in particular over the years.

The couple recently announced an adorable new addition to the royal family that has "adopt, don't shop" advocates in the UK pleased. Keep reading to learn more about King Charles and Queen Camilla's dogs, both past and present.

Source: MEGA PRINCESS ANNE, PRINCE PHILIP, QUEEN ELIZABETH II, PRINCE CHARLES and one of the royal pet Corgis.

King Charles III dogs:

Perhaps a young Charles III was influenced over the years by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her adoration of companion dogs. According to BBC Countryfile Magazine, Queen Elizabeth opened her home to more than 30 Pembroke Welsh Corgis throughout the entirety of her royal career. Per the publication, Tigga, a Jack Russell Terrier, was Charles III's first dog. Sadly, Tigga passed away in 2002. King Charles reportedly spent the ensuing two decades without personally adopting another dog.

As a couple, however, King Charles and Queen Camilla have displayed an affinity for Jack Russell Terriers over the years. According to Country Living, King Charles and Queen Camilla adopted two more rescue dogs — also Jack Russell Terriers — from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011 and 2012. The dogs, named Beth and Bluebell, were rescued after what Queen Camilla had described as a harrowing experience to begin their lives.

"Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared, and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped," Queen Camilla said in a past interview, via Daily Mail. "We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend. They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later, wandering about in [the] woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead. And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again."

Per the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla once remarked to King Charles: "You absolutely love Beth, don't you?" Charles III replied, per the source, "Yes I do, she's very special. She's the funniest dog ever." Sadly, People reported in November 2024 that Beth was put down after it was discovered that Beth had an untreatable tumor.

NEW 🐶

Following the recent death of her beloved @Battersea_ dog Beth, Queen Camilla reveals she has just taken on a new eight-week-old rescue puppy, Moley. It’s a boy, ‘a bit of everything’ and looks ‘like a mole’. That’s all we know so far. Lucky pup! pic.twitter.com/VZsDGxxmuI — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 25, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla adopted two dogs in 2025.

On February 25, Queen Camilla and King Charles announced the adoption of an 8-week-old female rescue dog named Moley. Per E! News, the puppy is a Jack Russell terrier mix. Though, as Queen Camilla described Moley in the video above, the dog's breed is quite the hodgepodge, calling her "a bit of everything."

"We’re pleased to confirm that Battersea has recently rehomed an 8-week-old Jack Russell Terrier cross female puppy, called Moley, to our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen," the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home told The Daily Mail. "The Queen has long been a supporter of Battersea’s work and has previously rehomed two rescue dogs from our charity."