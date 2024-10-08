Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Eco-Friendly Dog Bed Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 8 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Dogs spend more time sleeping than we humans do — and while your pup will probably never find any spot as comfy as curling up in your lap, there are plenty of dog beds that come close. Here are our picks of 15 of the best pet eco-friendly dog bed brands. Vote for the best eco-friendly dog bed brands once a day until Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Nov. 14, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Organic Dog Bed Brand!

All Natural Dog Beds

All Natural Dog Beds makes orthopedic dog beds and mats out of organic natural latex grown in Sri Lanka, and they are designed to last 10 years. The beds and mats have specially designed organic cotton covers, which are made with certified organic cotton grown using fair trade practices. All products are handmade by seamstresses in the U.S., and you can machine wash all of the bedding and blankets.

Article continues below advertisement

Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress, a Certified B Corp best known for its human mattresses, also makes dog beds. The orthopedic Organic Dog Bed is made with GOTS-certified organic fabrics, GOLS-certified organic latex, and coconut husk. The bed is designed to be antimicrobial and preent odor buildup, thanks to the waterproof cotton lining and cover. The company also makes a matching Dog Pillow and Dog Bed Frame, which is made from reclaimed wood and Douglas fir, and finished with a zero-VOC stain.

Article continues below advertisement

Bean Products

Bean Products, which is Better Business Bureau certified and a member of the Green Alliance, makes several dog beds, all handcrafted in Chicago. Materials used in the company's nontoxic dog beds include organic latex, pre-consumer recycled CertiPUR Foam, and hemp. The beds designed to be durable and long-lasting, they come in sizes ranging from XX-Small through XX-Large, and the company also offers custom dog bed sizing.

Article continues below advertisement

Cycle Dog

All Cycle Dog products are made locally in Oregon. The brand's handmade dog beds are made with PFAS-free EcoFill Recycled polyester from plastic bottles, in an effort to reduce plastic waste. The beds feature a three-layer waterproof material, making the beds ultra durable, and usable for both indoors and outdoors. They can also be machine washed, they're non-stink, and they come in several neon colorways.

Article continues below advertisement

Essentia

Organic, nontoxic, and vegan mattress company Essentia makes the Kingston Organic Dog Bed, which comes in three sizes. The luxury dog bed is made of three shredded latex foams, and features a soft a cotton cover, which can be removed and machine washed. The company's mattresses are also GOLS- and GOTS- certified, Green America Gold Certified, and Oeko-Tex Certified.

Article continues below advertisement

Hooman

Hooman makes dog beds with nontoxic, human grade materials, so "your dog can sleep like you." Each bed features a memory foam mattress, a wooden bed frame, and a headboard, available in various chic styles. Each mattress is covered with cotton bedding, which can be machine washed, and the beds come in two sizes. And for every dog bed purchased, Hooman donates a dog bed to global animal charities that partner with the brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Lifekind

Organic mattress company Lifekind's Certified Organic Natural Rubber Pet Bed is made with USDA certified organic latex and certified organic natural shredded rubber. It's topped with a GOTS-certified organic cotton canvas cover, which can be removed and machine washed. Lifekind also owns another organic mattress company called Omi, which sells the same dog bed, and is available in two sizes from each brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Minna

New York-based home goods brand Minna makes the Pepper Dog Bed and the Ziggy Dog Bed, both of which feature playful stripey designs, and are reversible. The dog beds are ethically handwoven in San Antonio Palopó, Guatemala, and they feature a machine washable 100 percent cotton cover, a polyfill insert, and come in one size. Minna is a Certified B Corp, a queer-led business, and partners with master artisans in Central and South America to ethically handmake its products.

Article continues below advertisement

Molly Mutt

Molly Mutt specializes in the stuff sack dog bed, which is a dog bed cover that comes in a varity of patterns, that you fill it up with your own old textiles until you reach the perfect comfort level for your pup. As an alternative, Molly Mutt also sells the same dog bed covers prefilled with wool. Each bed comes in seven sizes, and the company is Climate Neutral Certified, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, and GOTS Certified Organic.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturepedic

Mattress company Naturepedic makes the Organic Pet Bed, which is made with organic cotton, shredded latex, and a machine washable waterproof cover. It's also free of flame retardants and polyurethane foam, and comes in six sizes. Naturepedic's products are made with GOTS-certified cotton and GOLS or FSC-certified latex, and all mattresses are EWG Verified, Made Safe Certified. The company is also a member of 1% for the Planet.

Article continues below advertisement

Orvis

Outdoor gear company Orvis makes five dog beds to accomodate dogs with all different needs, in four sizes. The beds feature fill made from recycled plastic bottles, low-VOC foam, and machine washable covers. They're also Oeko-Tex certified, most of them feature recycled headrests, and they can be personalized for an additional fee. As part of the company's 5% for Nature promise, Orvis donates 5 percent of its pre-tax profits to causes that benefit nature, dogs, and local communities.

Article continues below advertisement

Saatva

Mattress brand Saatva's dog bed features orthopedic support, a cooling pillow top, a washable cover, and coils to prevent flattening and extend the bed's life. The bed was created for dogs with mobility concerns, but can be used by any dog. It comes in three sizes and three colors, and is made with primarily polyester, as well as some acrylic and linen. Saatva makes bed coils from recycled steel, uses low-VOC foams made with 30 naturally-derived soy and corn oils, and has a solar-powered factory in New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

Salvage Maria

Salvage Maria specializes in pet beds made from hand loomed Mexican blankets (made with yarn from recycled clothes) sourced from Mexican artisans. The company also uses its own deadstock and salvaged materials, which means no fabric goes to waste. Salvage Maria's dog beds come in a number of sizes and styles, including bumper beds, pillow beds, circular beds, and rollup beds, which are great for travel. Each bed is handmade, meaning no two are the same.

Article continues below advertisement

The Foggy Dog

The Foggy Dog makes pet beds in four sizes and a variety of fun patterns. The beds feature machine washable cotton covers; and you can choose between a 100 percent recycled hypoallergenic fiber filling, a shredded memory foam filling, or no insert at all — instead, just buy the cover, and fill it with old pillows or textiles. The company's bolster dog bed is actually three products in one: a dog bed, a crate pad, and a travel mat.

Article continues below advertisement

The Futon Shop

The Futon Shop's Natural Pet Mattress comes in five colors and three sizes. You can choose between an organic cotton or water resistant acrylic cover, as well as choose between an organic cotton filling (the only vegan option), or fillings made from various combinations of wool, latex, and coconut coir. The Futon Shop's mission is to make nontoxic furniture with natural fibers instead of fossil fuels, it has a number of material safety certifications, and all mattresses are produced at the company's San Francisco factory.