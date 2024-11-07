Home > Big Impact > News Town on Alert After 40 Monkeys Escaped From a Research Lab People have been told to keep their doors and windows locked until the monkeys are located. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 7 2024, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Felix Hanspach/Unsplash

Residents in one South Carolina town are on high alert after police announced the escape of 40 monkeys from a local research lab. The primates were reportedly taking part in clinical trials related to the treatments of certain disorders. As such, law enforcement officials have advised locals to keep their homes secured and avoid interacting with the monkeys if they spot them around town.

The lab responsible for the breach hasn't offered much information to local police regarding what type of tests the monkeys were involved in, adding an extra layer of mystery to the escape. Here's everything you need to know about the monkeys who escaped from the South Carolina research lab, including the importance of reconsidering the use of animals when it comes to testing products and treatments, especially when so many are calling to ban this inhumane process.

Source: Tim Morgan/Unsplash

40 monkeys escaped in Yemassee, South Carolina.

According to NBC News, the outbreak occurred sometime during the night on Nov. 6, 2024. The authorities explained how the primates broke out of Alpha Genesis' labs. When it comes to primate testing, Alpha Genesis is one of the largest testing facilities in the U.S. While the company is known for performing tests related to clinical trials — NBC notes that the company works on treatments for brain disease disorders — Alpha Genesis has kept quiet about what these monkeys were involved in.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it appears that a loose cage is to blame for Wednesday's escape, highlighting some of the concerning conditions that lab animals are kept in.

Here's what residents are being advised to do:

It's obvious that the authorities are concerned about public welfare when it comes to these monkeys, which is likely why they issued a stern but clear message to those that live within Yemassee's borders. "Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes,” NBC says a statement from the Sheriff’s Department read.

In addition to keeping property secured, the police told residents to avoid interacting with the animals at all if they spot them in the wild, instead instructing them to call 911 for assistance. As for the type of monkeys that got loose, well, Alpha Genesis has kept mum on that as well. According to NBC News, the company did not immediately offer any further clarification about the escape.

However, the publication was able to determine what types of primates it typically keeps in its facility, which is where it learned that the monkeys were most likely capuchin or macaques.

This isn't the first time monkeys have escaped from Alpha Genesis.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Alpha Genesis has dealt with this. According to Gregory Alexander, Yemassee's police chief, missing primates are a fairly common problem. "It's not the first time it's happened," the chief said in a statement to the Island Packet. "They come back because they (know) where the food's at."