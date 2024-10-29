Home > Green Matters Approved 14 of the Best Energy Efficient Door and Window Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 29 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Before becoming a homeowner, the average person probably doesn’t pay much attention to doors and windows. But once you buy a house, you realize pretty quickly that choosing the right front door and windows can make a huge difference in your home’s energy consumption. And fortunately, many companies specifically design their doors and windows to be energy efficient, with certifications to boot. Here are our picks of the best energy efficient door and window brands. Vote for the best energy efficient door and window brands once a day until Nov. 26, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 5, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best energy efficient door and window brand!

Alpen High Performance Products

Source: Courtesy of Alpen High Performance Products

Alpen High Performance Products makes Residential and Commercial windows and doors. Many door and window styles, including the Zenith series, are Energy Star-certified efficient R-10. The company's Aspekt+ window series is the first U.S. Passive House-certified outswing window for commercial and family homes. Alpen High Performance products also bear NFRC certification for energy efficiency.

Andersen

Andersen makes windows and doors, and was awarded the Energy Star Partner of the Year award in 2024. Many of the company's products are NFRC certified, including its 400-Series window and patio door products and its A-Series Windows and Patio Door products. Some Andersen products are also Passive House Institute US-certified, such as the Andersen A-Series triple pane casement and picture windows. Additionally, the company participates in community solar gardens through Xcel Energy Solar*Rewards Community.

Feather River Door Company

Feather River Doors by Trinity Glass makes fiberglass exterior and patio doors. Many of the company's offerings are Energy Star-qualified and available through Home Depot. Feather River Doors encourages employee recycling habits and prints its brochures and catalogs on Forest Stewardship Council-qualified paper.

Innotech Windows & Doors Inc.

Canadian company Innotech Windows & Doors makes a variety of European-style tilt-and-turn windows and doors. The company is also known for its Passive House-certified products and Energy Star qualification. Innotech products can also help meet LEED-certified standards for single-family and commercial products. Innotech products do not contain VOCs, and come in styles including picture windows, easy slide doors, tilt and glide doors, and more.

Intus

Intus makes polymer and aluminum windows and doors, as well as window walls, hinged doors, and sliding doors. Not only does Intus have safety certifications like AAMA and ASCE, but it also has energy efficiency certifications like Passive House and NFRC certification. Additionally, Intus is a partner of One Tree Planted, so for every door or window purchased, one tree is planted.

Jeld Wen

Jeld Wen makes windows and doors, including single-hung, bay, and casement windows, and patio, interior, and exterior doors. The company has been an Energy Star partner since 1998, and many of its windows and doors meet Energy Star standards. Jeld Wen's vinyl windows are made with up to 15 percent recycled vinyl waste. The company also aims to produce most of its products locally to reduce its environmental footprint.

LaCantina Doors

LaCantina Doors makes folding, sliding, and swing doors, as well as screens and servery windows. According to LaCantina, one of the signature features of its doors is the a narrow stile and rail profile, which allows for more glass and light and is a great passive heat source. LaCantina Doors has a low e-glass option to help with energy efficiency as well.

Marvin

Marvin makes windows, doors, and skylights, including casement, picture, and sliding windows, as well as commercial, entry, and garage doors. All of Marvin's windows are Energy Star-certified, and the company is certified by the NFRC. Marvin's other company TruStile makes interior MDF doors that are third-party certified to contain pre-consumer recycled wood, and all doors use low-VOC glues.

Milgard Windows

Milgard Windows makes a range of windows and patio doors. The company offers more than seven different window types in three materials (wood, aluminum, and vinyl). Milgard also offers windows and patio doors that meet Energy Star certification requirements, and the company is an Energy Star partner. In 2018, Milgard celebrated a 25-year partnership with the NFRC.

Pella

Pella makes windows and doors. Most Pella products meet Energy Star performance guidelines, and the company also sells Passive House registered windows and doors. Pella is a founding member of the NFRC and a volunteer partner of the EPA and Energy Star program. Additionally, 99 percent of Pella's sawdust is reused or recycled, over 95 percent of its aluminum sash cladding comes from recycled aluminum, and 14 percent of its glass is recycled. Pella is also a SmartWay affiliate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Ply Gem

Ply Gem makes residential building products, including siding, windows, patio doors, fence railing, shutters, and more. The company is an Energy Star partner, and many of its windows and doors meet Energy Star standards, some of which were identified as 2023 Most Efficient products. Ply Gem also has its Home for Good project, launched in 2016, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, which helps to build and remodel homes for those in need.

ProVia

ProVia makes doors, windows, siding, roofing, and stone. The company has been an Energy Star partner since 2002, and its doors can contribute to a building's LEED points in three different categories. In 2021, the company installed solar panels in its stone manufacturing facility to reduce electrical power consumption by 60 percent. ProVia also has a Pollution Prevention Program to reduce solvent usage.

Slocomb Windows and Doors

Slocomb Windows and Doors makes products that meet or exceed Energy Star requirements, and are all either certified by the NFRC or Keystone Certification. The company also manufactures Xtreme Windows for Homefix Custom Remodeling, which Slocomb claims are "the most energy efficient windows on the market."

Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru makes exterior and entry doors. The company is an Energy Star partner, and over 80 percent of its products are Energy Star-certified and NFRC certified. Some of these products include Classic-Craft Fiberglass doors, steel doors, and Pulse fiberglass doors.