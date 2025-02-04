Gerber Issues Nationwide Recall of Teething Sticks After a Child Ends up in the ER Parents and caregivers will want to read this before reaching for any teething sticks from the company. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 4 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Pranav Kumar Jain/Unsplash

Teething is a rite of passage that almost every child goes through. While it can be hard for parents and caregivers to coax their children through the process of helping their teeth push through their gums, there are some products that claim to make teething a little bit easier. However, parents and caregivers will want to hold off on giving their child Soothe N Chew teething sticks from Gerber after the company announced a nationwide recall.

Nestlé USA, Gerber's parent company, issued a recall after multiple children were involved in "choking incidents" while using the products, including one child who needed medical care as a result. Keep reading to learn more about Gerber's teething stick recall, including what you'll need to do if you have any of these products at home.

Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Gerber recalled Soothe N Chew teething sticks after receiving reports about choking.

Nestlé USA announced the product recall on its official website on Jan. 31, 2025. The announcement was also shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company said it would recall all of the GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS which come in strawberry apple and banana flavors.

The strawberry apple versions were sold in 3.2-ounce sizes and featured UPC code 0 15000 04618 7. The banana version was sold in a 3.2-ounce and 1.59-ounce package and featured a UPC code 0 15000 01015 7. These products were sold both online and in brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S. and involved states including but not limited to Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Hawaii, and Texas. You can find a full list of the states by visiting Gerber's website.

The company launched the recall after receiving multiple complaints of babies and toddlers choking while using the products, with one incident requiring emergency care. As reported by the FDA announcement, Gerber has discontinued the product and the Soothe N Chew teething sticks will no longer be manufactured or sold by the company.

There doesn't appear to be an update on the status of the child who went to the ER, but there are no additional reports of death or severe injury associated with the recall as of the time of publication.

What should you do if you purchased the recalled Gerber teething sticks?

Any customers who have purchased the teething sticks are advised to discontinue using them immediately. You can take any unused portion of the product back where you bought it to obtain a refund. Any questions about the product should be directed to Gerber's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-4-GERBER.