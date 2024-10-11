9.9 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled Over Listeria Concerns — View the Product List
Listeria can cause everything from digestive upset to death.
Published Oct. 11 2024, 11:56 a.m. ET
BrucePac has announced a massive recall of the company's ready-to-eat poultry and meat products after routine testing showed that some of the items were contaminated with listeria.
The company is recalling nearly 10 million pounds of meat out of an abundance of caution, and advising customers and retailers alike to double-check their refrigerators and freezers to make sure that they don't have any of the contaminated meat on their shelves.
Keep reading to learn more about the recall, including what products are being pulled from stores.
BrucePac recalled 75 ready-to-eat poultry and meat products due to listeria contamination.
On Oct. 9, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the BrucePac recall, which includes 9,986,245 pounds of product. The USDA raised the red flag after routine testing uncovered Listeria monocytogenes in some of the poultry products being manufactured by the company.
The USDA then updated the product recall list on Oct. 10, 2024, expanding the number of products to be recalled.
This is a Class 1 recall, which is the highest rating issued by the agencies responsible for these recalls.
As a reminder, listeria symptoms can vary in both type and severity, with those with compromised immune systems and those who are very young or very old experiencing the most intense effects.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say some symptoms of listeria infection include but are not limited to:
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Confusion
- Vomiting
- Headache or stiff neck
- Seizures
- Flu-like symptoms.
Here's the complete BrucePac meat products recall list:
According to the USDA, products that were manufactured between June 19, 2024 to Oct. 8, 2024 are included in the recall. Additionally, customers can double check their purchases by looking at the establishment numbers. These numbers should appear under or inside of the USDA's official inspection mark, and they include numbers 51205 or P-51205.
According to the USDA there are 75 different products on the recall list, under the following item codes and product names:
- B64cc4177 Chix Brst Grld Chili Lime Dcd
- B20cc4199 Chix Wh Mt Grld Seas Strps
- B20cc4323 Abf Chix Brst Ckd Seas Dcd
- B42cc2991 Ckd Seas Dcd Chix Wht Mt
- B42cc6174 Chix Brst Mt Grld Seas Strps
- B42cc6209 Chix Brst Ckd Seas Dcd
- P17cb6162 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #10297
- P17cb6170 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #10294
- P17cb6215 Beef Ckd Seas Pty
- P17cb6216 Beef Ckd Seas Pty
- P54cb6184 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #23535
- P54cb6188 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #23536
- B33cc2499 Grilled Seas Chix Breast Strip
- A39cc1666 Ckd Diced Chix Brst Meat
- B21cc4177 Chix Brst Grld Chili Lime Dcd
- B21cc4300 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Dcd
- B21cc1993 Grl Seas Chix Brst
- B20cc2134 Ckd Grl Chix Brst
- P13cc4529 Ckd Dcd Chix Brst
- P75cc4477 Abf Chix Brst Grld Dcd Chnks
- U37cc2350 Grl Diced Chix Brst
- B55cc4525 Chix Brst Ckd Seas
- B64cc4413 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps
- B64cc4521 Abf Chix Brst Ckd Seas
- B64cc4525 Chix Brst Ckd Seas
- B64cc4538 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps
- B68cc4525 Chix Brst Ckd Seas
- B21cc2419 Dbl Grld Seas Dcd Chix Brst
- B65cc2579 Ckd Seas Chix Breast Strips
- B13cc4425 Chix Brst Ckd Oven Rstd Strps
- B20cc2577 Ckd Diced White Meat Chix
- P79cb6120 Beef Fajita Ckd Seas Strps
- B20cc4180 Chix Brst Ckd Seas Pld Styl
- B21cc4018 Chix Brst Ckd Seas Shred
- A33cc6064 Chix Wh Mt Grld Seas Ckd
- B20cc2793 Abf Nat Ckd Chix Breast
- B20cc2832 Ckd Chopped Chix White Meat
- B20cc6176 Chix Ckd Pty
- A39cc4506 Chix Brst Grl Seas Str #550630
- A55cc4509 Chix Brst Mt Strps #550398
- A64cc4564 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Strps
- A68cc2970 Abf Chix Brst Mt Strps #550407
- A68cc4509 Chix Brst Mt Strps #550560
- A86cc2970 Abf Chix Brst Mt Strps #550427
- Yyya64cc4564 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Strps
- A33cc4177 Chix Brst Grld Chili Lime Dcd
- A33cc4300 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Dcd
- B20cc4170 Abf Chix Wh Mt Grld Seas Dcd
- B20cc2786 Grld Seas Chix Meat Strips
- B20cc4096 Grld Chix Brst Strips W/rib Mt
- B42cc2745 Ckd Chrbrld Diced Chix Breast
- B42cc4195 Chix Mt Ckd Chrbrld Seas Strps
- B20cc4267 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Seas Dcd
- B64cc2351 Grl Seas Chix Brst Strips
- B20cc4579 Chix Brst Mt Ckd Seas Dcd
- B20cc4580 Chix Brst Mt Ckd Seas
- A37cc4130 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps
- B20cc4365 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Dcd
- A55cc4465 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Seas Strps
- B05cc1801 Southwest Diced Chix Breast
- B20cc1879 Cooked Seasoned Chicken
- B21cc4182 Abf Chix Brst Grld Seas Dcd
- B21cc4183 Abf Chix Brst Ckd Sw Styl Dcd
- B21cc4517 Grld Seas Dcd Chix Brst Mt
- B64cc4359 Chix Brst Grld Seas Dcd
- U24cc2499 Grilled Seas Chix Breast Strip
- U32cc2527 Grilled Diced Chicken Breasts
- U20cc2518 Grilled Seas Chix Breast Strip
- B55cc4483 Chix Brst Grld Seas Dcd
- B20cc2004 Grl Seas Chix Brst Strips
- B20cc2326 Grl Chipotle Seas Chix Brst
- A42cc4248 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Seas Dcd 56847
- B42cc2832 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Dcd
- A21cc3375 Abf Grilled Ssnd Chix Whit
- B20cc4246 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps
These items were not only sold in grocery stores like Trader Joes, but they were also shipped out to restaurants and other establishments across the U.S. as well. Anyone in possession of these items is being asked to either throw them away or return them to wherever they were purchased.
Those with questions about the products are being instructed to call 503-874-3000 to speak with BrucePac's VP of Business Development, Jeff Golangco.