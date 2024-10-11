Home > Big Impact > News 9.9 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled Over Listeria Concerns — View the Product List Listeria can cause everything from digestive upset to death. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 11 2024, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: iStock

BrucePac has announced a massive recall of the company's ready-to-eat poultry and meat products after routine testing showed that some of the items were contaminated with listeria. The company is recalling nearly 10 million pounds of meat out of an abundance of caution, and advising customers and retailers alike to double-check their refrigerators and freezers to make sure that they don't have any of the contaminated meat on their shelves.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading to learn more about the recall, including what products are being pulled from stores.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

BrucePac recalled 75 ready-to-eat poultry and meat products due to listeria contamination.

On Oct. 9, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the BrucePac recall, which includes 9,986,245 pounds of product. The USDA raised the red flag after routine testing uncovered Listeria monocytogenes in some of the poultry products being manufactured by the company.

The USDA then updated the product recall list on Oct. 10, 2024, expanding the number of products to be recalled. This is a Class 1 recall, which is the highest rating issued by the agencies responsible for these recalls.

Article continues below advertisement

As a reminder, listeria symptoms can vary in both type and severity, with those with compromised immune systems and those who are very young or very old experiencing the most intense effects. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say some symptoms of listeria infection include but are not limited to: Diarrhea

Fever

Confusion

Vomiting

Headache or stiff neck

Seizures

Flu-like symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the complete BrucePac meat products recall list:

According to the USDA, products that were manufactured between June 19, 2024 to Oct. 8, 2024 are included in the recall. Additionally, customers can double check their purchases by looking at the establishment numbers. These numbers should appear under or inside of the USDA's official inspection mark, and they include numbers 51205 or P-51205.

According to the USDA there are 75 different products on the recall list, under the following item codes and product names: B64cc4177 Chix Brst Grld Chili Lime Dcd

B20cc4199 Chix Wh Mt Grld Seas Strps

B20cc4323 Abf Chix Brst Ckd Seas Dcd

B42cc2991 Ckd Seas Dcd Chix Wht Mt

B42cc6174 Chix Brst Mt Grld Seas Strps

B42cc6209 Chix Brst Ckd Seas Dcd

P17cb6162 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #10297

P17cb6170 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #10294

P17cb6215 Beef Ckd Seas Pty

P17cb6216 Beef Ckd Seas Pty

P54cb6184 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #23535

P54cb6188 Beef Ckd Seas Pty #23536

B33cc2499 Grilled Seas Chix Breast Strip

A39cc1666 Ckd Diced Chix Brst Meat

B21cc4177 Chix Brst Grld Chili Lime Dcd

B21cc4300 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Dcd

B21cc1993 Grl Seas Chix Brst

B20cc2134 Ckd Grl Chix Brst

P13cc4529 Ckd Dcd Chix Brst

P75cc4477 Abf Chix Brst Grld Dcd Chnks

U37cc2350 Grl Diced Chix Brst

B55cc4525 Chix Brst Ckd Seas

B64cc4413 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps

B64cc4521 Abf Chix Brst Ckd Seas

B64cc4525 Chix Brst Ckd Seas

B64cc4538 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps

B68cc4525 Chix Brst Ckd Seas

B21cc2419 Dbl Grld Seas Dcd Chix Brst

B65cc2579 Ckd Seas Chix Breast Strips

B13cc4425 Chix Brst Ckd Oven Rstd Strps

B20cc2577 Ckd Diced White Meat Chix

P79cb6120 Beef Fajita Ckd Seas Strps

B20cc4180 Chix Brst Ckd Seas Pld Styl

B21cc4018 Chix Brst Ckd Seas Shred

A33cc6064 Chix Wh Mt Grld Seas Ckd

B20cc2793 Abf Nat Ckd Chix Breast

B20cc2832 Ckd Chopped Chix White Meat

B20cc6176 Chix Ckd Pty

A39cc4506 Chix Brst Grl Seas Str #550630

A55cc4509 Chix Brst Mt Strps #550398

A64cc4564 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Strps

A68cc2970 Abf Chix Brst Mt Strps #550407

A68cc4509 Chix Brst Mt Strps #550560

A86cc2970 Abf Chix Brst Mt Strps #550427

Yyya64cc4564 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Strps

A33cc4177 Chix Brst Grld Chili Lime Dcd

A33cc4300 Chix Brst Rstd Seas Dcd

B20cc4170 Abf Chix Wh Mt Grld Seas Dcd

B20cc2786 Grld Seas Chix Meat Strips

B20cc4096 Grld Chix Brst Strips W/rib Mt

B42cc2745 Ckd Chrbrld Diced Chix Breast

B42cc4195 Chix Mt Ckd Chrbrld Seas Strps

B20cc4267 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Seas Dcd

B64cc2351 Grl Seas Chix Brst Strips

B20cc4579 Chix Brst Mt Ckd Seas Dcd

B20cc4580 Chix Brst Mt Ckd Seas

A37cc4130 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps

B20cc4365 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Dcd

A55cc4465 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Seas Strps

B05cc1801 Southwest Diced Chix Breast

B20cc1879 Cooked Seasoned Chicken

B21cc4182 Abf Chix Brst Grld Seas Dcd

B21cc4183 Abf Chix Brst Ckd Sw Styl Dcd

B21cc4517 Grld Seas Dcd Chix Brst Mt

B64cc4359 Chix Brst Grld Seas Dcd

U24cc2499 Grilled Seas Chix Breast Strip

U32cc2527 Grilled Diced Chicken Breasts

U20cc2518 Grilled Seas Chix Breast Strip

B55cc4483 Chix Brst Grld Seas Dcd

B20cc2004 Grl Seas Chix Brst Strips

B20cc2326 Grl Chipotle Seas Chix Brst

A42cc4248 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Seas Dcd 56847

B42cc2832 Chix Wh Mt Ckd Dcd

A21cc3375 Abf Grilled Ssnd Chix Whit

B20cc4246 Chix Brst Grld Seas Strps