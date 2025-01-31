Cal Yee Farm Recalls Chocolates Over Potentially Deadly Allergen Contamination — Details The FDA made the discovery during a factory inspection. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 31 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Tetiana Bykovets/Unsplash

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class I alert about a recall of a popular chocolate item. According to the FDA, multiple products from Cal Yee Farm, LLC — also listed as Cal Yee's or Boa Vista Orchards — have been recalled because they contain undeclared allergens. Consuming these products could potentially be deadly for someone with a severe allergy.

Continue reading to learn more about the FDA's chocolate recall, including how to tell which products were recalled and what you should do if you have the listed items at home in your pantry. Please note: this recall pertains to multiple allergens, so it's important to learn which products are included if you have food allergies.

The FDA has issued a chocolate recall.

The Suisun Valley, Calif.,company is recalling multiple products after an FDA investigation discovered that the products contained undisclosed allergens, including but not limited to milk, wheat, and almonds. The products sold under the Cal Yee Farm and Cal Yee's label were mainly packaged in zippered pouches and sold in sizes ranging from 8 ounces to 5 pounds. The products sold under the Boa Vista Orchard label were in 6-ounce packages with a white label.

You can get the full list of the products, as well as the UPC codes and included allergens, by visiting the FDA website, but some notable products to look out for include: Cal Yee's Yogurt Coated Almonds, UPC YOG0188, undeclared milk

Cal Yee’s Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks, UPC SES0501, undeclared wheat, sesame, and soy

Cal Yee’s Fruit Basket 2909, UPC BAS2909, undeclared almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls)

Boa Vista Orchards' Butter Toffee Almonds, no UPC, undeclared milk (from butter)

According to the New York Post, Cal Yee Farms has since announced that they will address this situation for future products by fixing the errors on the labels. The publication quoted a message that previously appeared on the company's website, saying, "We did a voluntary recall on undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds in snack products, due to outdated labels which did not specify allergen statement,” it read. “Labels are now consistent with known allergens."

The recalled chocolates were sold across multiple states in the U.S.

The items were manufactured at the California location and then distributed to several states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, and Tennessee. A full list of the states included in the recall can also be found on the FDA's website, which notes that these items were also sold through a California-based retail store located in Placerville. Fortunately, the FDA reports that there haven't been any illnesses connected to this recall as of the time of publication.

This recall is similar to another issued by the FDA involving United Natural Trading, LLC. The voluntary recall also involved dark chocolate items that were missing accurate label information as it pertained to the presence of a known allergen, in this case, milk.

What should you do if you purchased the recalled chocolates?