Over Listeria Concerns, FDA Recalls Doughnuts — Including Some Dunkin' Items The recall was initiated at the start of 2025. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 10 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET

Don't chow down on your favorite breakfast treat without reading about the 2 million doughnuts that are being recalled. FGF Brands issued a recall over a "potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes," per the FDA, and the recalled items include a few that were sold at retailers as well as through a popular doughnut chain.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) even gave this recall the second highest risk class used by the government organization. That said, as of publication on Feb. 10, 2025, the recall is no longer active. Keep reading to find out more about the doughnut recall, including what you need to know if you have purchased any of the items included.

Source: Matthew Feeney/Unsplash

A recall was issued for 2 million doughnuts.

On Jan. 7, 2025, food manufacturer FGF Brands recalled an estimated 2 million of its doughnuts and other baked pastries, which is estimated to include 60 different product types. The reason for the massive recall? The fact that the items — which include various flavors of doughnuts, fritters, cinnamon sticks, and involves some Dunkin' branded items, according to Forbes — had a "potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes," per the FDA.

Details about this recall were shared by the FDA, and include the description of the product, recall number, classification, and expiration dates. You can find a full list of all of the products being recalled by visiting the FDA's website, but some notable products include raspberry filled doughnuts, Bavarian filled donuts, and French crullers.

What you need to do if you have any of the recalled doughnuts at home:

Fortunately, many of these products are already off shelves. According to a statement shared to FGF Brand's website, the recall has already been completed, and all of the impacted products have successfully been taken off the market. Additionally, the statement goes on to explain that none of the items actually tested positive for listeria, but instead were recalled as a precaution.

According to the website, all of the FGF Brand doughnuts currently on the market are safe to eat, and despite a recent rise in news coverage about the recall, the public doesn't need to take any additional actions. "We take food safety seriously and acted with an abundance of caution," the statement concluded. "If you have any questions, please contact our customer service team (customercare@fgfbrands.com)."

Simona Ionita, FGF's Vice President of Supply Chain and Recall Coordinator, tells Green Matters in a statement that the voluntary recall ended in early January, and "does not implicate anything that is currently, or was recently on the market." She adds that no donuts or surfaces that contact food tested positive for listeria at any point during the recall, and that "all donuts are completely safe to eat."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a group of bacteria that can cause a rare but serious infection. Symptoms can vary in severity, and those with certain preexisting conditions may be more likely to experience stronger sytmptoms, which include but aren't limited to: Fever

Headache

Confusion

Seizures. You can get a full breakdown of everything you need to know about listeria by visiting the CDC's website.