MadeGood Granola Bars Voluntarily Recalled for Potentially Containing Metal There have been seven complaints but no injuries or illnesses reported. By Anna Garrison Published Dec. 11 2024, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: @madegoodfoods / Instagram

The increasing number of food recalls has prompted shoppers to remain vigilant during their weekly grocery store runs. Products from eggs to dog treats have been recalled for potential salmonella or listeria outbreaks.

Article continues below advertisement

With seemingly no end in sight for the recalls, consumers should double-check all their products, especially pantry staples. In December 2024, popular organic snack company MadeGood has voluntarily recalled varieties of its granola bars for potential contamination. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the recall.

Article continues below advertisement

Batches of MadeGood granola bars were voluntarily recalled thanks to potential metal contamination.

On Dec. 9, 2024, MadeGood manufacturer Riverside Natural Foods Inc. posted a notice to its website that it had issued a recall on certain granola bar products for "a very small risk that some of our granola bar products made between January and November 2024 may contain a piece of metal."

The MadeGood digital help desk notes that any metal present in its granola bars would be "a small, flat brush bristle, and highly unlikely to be present in our products." The description also notes the company has received seven complaints out of "hundreds of millions of bars sold."

Article continues below advertisement

As of Dec. 9, there have been no injuries or illnesses related to the recall, which was initiated "out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the well-being of our valued customers." Customers who have purchased recalled products can return them to the store for a refund.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate notice about the MadeGood voluntary recall on Dec. 9, 2024, reiterating, "The company is conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities and working closely with retailers for the removal of recalled products from store shelves."

Article continues below advertisement

Here is the list of recalled MadeGood granola bars.

Some of the recalled products include: Chocolate Chip Granola Bars 34oz (40 bars) with UPC X002FK5HCF and a Best By date of 05/03/2025 up to and including 12/06/2025

Chocolate Banana Granola Bars 5.1oz (6 bars) with UPC 687456213088 and a Best By date of 05/11/2025 up to and including 01/17/2026

Mixed Berry Granola Bars 34oz (40 bars) with UPC X002FK87OZ and a Best By date of 10/04/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025

Strawberry Granola Bars 30.6oz (36 bars) with UPC X00485O4XN and a Best By date of 09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025

Cookies & Creme Granola Bars 30.6oz (36 bars) with UPC X002H3FXVZ and a Best By date of 05/29/2025 up to and including 10/27/2025

All recalled items had Best By dates ranging from 12/12/2024 to 2/25/2026. A full list of bars with UPCs and Best By dates can be found on the MadeGood voluntary recall product list. Recalled bars were also sold in Canada and Europe.

Article continues below advertisement