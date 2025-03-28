Terrifying Moments Caught on TikTok as 7.7 Earthquake Rocks Thailand Authorities expect the death toll to be in the thousands. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 28 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: kangaroo99990/TikTok, metrouk/TikTok, chiarastork/TikTok

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has rocked Myanmar, sending violent tremors and aftershocks as far as Thailand, which saw buildings collapse as a result. The epicenter appears to have been along Sagaing Fault, which began shaking on March 28, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities believe the total death toll from the quake will be in the thousands, and they warn that the true number of lives lost won't be determined for weeks, since search and rescue efforts will move slowly through the ravaged areas. In the meantime, people are sharing footage from the earthquake on TikTok, highlighting just how strong the tremors were, and how terrified people felt as they ran for their lives. You can learn more about the 2025 Thailand quake below.

Article continues below advertisement

Thailand was hit by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in March 2025.

The Myanmar earthquake happened after a strike-slip fault took place when the Eurasian and India plates moved next to one another, according to CNN. This produced the massive shaking that was felt by millions of people across the region. The vibrations spanned hundreds of miles, but officials in the epicenter of Myanmar warn that the loss of life could be exacerbated by the country's ongoing military conflict.

In Thailand, the situation is only slightly better. While authorities report that buildings have collapsed, leaving people trapped in Bangkok, the death toll is expected to be slightly lower, with only three reported fatalities in the city as of 8:30 a.m. on March 28, 2025, according to ABC News. However, there were 320 construction workers in and around the building at the time of its collapse, which means that the numbers could rise significantly before search and rescue efforts end.

Article continues below advertisement

People filmed the effects of the shaking and shared them online.

There were many harrowing first person accounts shared from the earthquake in Thailand, including on the ground footage from the fall of the massive skyscraper that was under construction at the time the tremors began. In the clip shared by Metro UK, you can see construction workers running for their lives as the large commercial building slowly dissolves into a sea of dust behind them.

Article continues below advertisement

In another video shared by TikToker kangaroo99990, people could be seen running from inside a building as they tried to escape. Once they were outside, they found that a nearby skyscraper was losing most of the water from a rooftop pool, as every shift in the earth caused the building to sway side-to-side, sending water gushing dozens of stories below.

Article continues below advertisement

Another perspective shows just how much water came spilling out of the rooftop pool, as what appears to be hundreds, if not thousands, of gallons violently rained down on anyone who happened to be next to the building. TikToker chiarastork captured footage from their own pool, showing how much each tremor caused the water to slosh, as massive waves were created in the small concrete structure.