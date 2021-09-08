Acapulco, Mexico Earthquake With 7.0 Magnitude Tragically Kills Teenager

A collapsed store at Ruiz Cortines Avenue after an earthquake hit in Acapulco, Mexico.

Just before 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 7, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake was observed a few miles from the resort town of Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, as per the US Geological Survey (USGS). The last time this area experienced an earthquake of this magnitude was over a century ago, in 1911.

The government agency reported that the quake originated at around 12.5 miles underground, below the city of Acapulco, which is located along the country’s Pacific coast.

People right above the earthquake’s epicenter could clearly feel the ground shake, and about 235.5 miles (or a 5 hour drive) away, in Mexico City, people could feel “moderate” shaking.