Scuba Divers Experience 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake From Underwater. Here’s What It Looks Like

Humans are not usually privy to the underwater world but these scuba divers got a terrifying glimpse of it during a natural disaster.

No matter how far we've come in terms of scientific advancements, some corners of the world are still full of mysteries. For instance, the deep sea realm is something that not many humans are privy to. But a group of scuba drivers experienced first-hand what it feels like to be in an underwater earthquake. Tectonic movement and tremors are not uncommon on land. More so, humans are prepared for the consequences of an earthquake with appropriate measures to protect themselves. In a viral footage on YouTube shared by 10 News First in November 2023, the scuba divers were seen trapped in a sudden earthquake underwater in Indonesia.

Two people scuba diving underwater. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pexels User)

The divers had embarked on a scuba session to explore the Banda Sea in the Southeast Asian region. Initially, the gang of scuba divers was seen documenting corals and aquatic life with their camera equipment. A sudden disorder followed as schools of fish hurriedly swam away moments later. The divers were seen trying to stay close to the sea floor while clinging onto the corals for support. The documented footage revealed startling details of an underwater tremor as the sea floor vanished with a phenomenon of sandy cloud taking over. The divers were evidently stirred up as the force of the huge current and water pressure engulfed them in the great depths of the Banda Sea. The footage concluded with the divers dodging underwater debris while eerie machine-like sounds seized them.

Giant waves caused by underwater earthquake. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | 정규송 Nui MALAMA)

It was later found that the footage was of the two powerful earthquakes that had hit the Banda Sand region on 8 November 2023. The first earthquake that occurred just before mid-day was recorded at a magnitude of 6.9 while the second of 6.8 magnitude hit the sea in the evening, as confirmed by AP News. Underwater earthquakes have immense potential to trigger deadly tsunamis due to the rise and fall of the ocean floor, further risking lives on both, land and water. However, the geophysics agency of Indonesia assured that neither of the earthquakes had tsunami potential.

Scuba divers exploring the sea. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Dajana Reci)

The viral video amassed 3.2 million views on YouTube with overwhelmed netizens pouring in their thoughts on the underwater crisis. “I’m betting no one else has an earthquake filmed underwater. Truly unique capture of a lifetime,” one person (@incognito5986) wrote while another internet user (@kman2783) lauded the cameraman for the footage. “Getting that on film was amazing bro!” the comment exclaimed. “Wow! That's pretty cool but terrifying at the same time,” a netizen (@carriesunshine5742) noted. Another commentator (@webdeveloper2432) hailed, “How rare it is to be in an Earthquake and imagine Scuba diving at that moment. Should say these guys are lucky to experience it.”

Tsunami in the ocean. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov)

Underwater earthquakes are the primary cause of tsunamis. They are also called submarine earthquakes that can disrupt the seafloor and simultaneously, the overlying water, per Better Planet Education. "There are subduction zones off Chile, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Indonesia. These areas are prone to earthquakes, which happen when the plates suddenly move against each other,” the report stated. Indonesia bestrides the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area on the rim of the Pacific Ocean frequented by volcanic activity and earthquakes. Therefore, earthquakes are not unusual in the nation with over 1000 earthquakes of varying magnitudes occurring every year, per Towards Data Science.