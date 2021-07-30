Alaska Just Sustained Its Strongest Earthquake on Record in Several Decades

Out of the 50 U.S. states, California tends to be the most notorious for earthquakes — but Alaska just sustained its largest on record since 1964. On July 29, 2021, The Last Frontier was unfortunately struck by an 8.2 magnitude earthquake, which resulted in two massive aftershocks. A tsunami warning was also issued to coastal communities along the state's peninsula following the 'quake, and residents were evacuated from their homes.

The Mayor of Kodiak, Pat Branson, told CNN the community was shocked by the storm, and they're grateful it's passed.

"We are now all clear and anxiously awaited for any announcement about a wave hitting (our) island... The Emergency Operations Council was up and working monitoring and informing the public of any updates," she said. "Citizens did (evacuate). This was the strongest earthquake since 1964 and our 3rd evacuation in 18 months. But we are all good and grateful now.”