Texas’ Soaring Temperatures Coincide With Relentless Smog Cloud

Summer can be an incredibly difficult time for those living in Texas. Being so far south, the Lone Star state often faces with uncomfortably high temperatures from May through October, and it seems as though summer 2022 has been no different from summers past.

But since January 2022, Texas has reportedly recorded more days of unhealthy levels of smog pollution than it was in a decade — this leaves many wondering if there is a correlation between heat waves and smog.