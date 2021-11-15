Air Pollution in India Is So Bad That Schools Are Actually Closing

Residents in cities nationwide are being advised to stay inside, to avoid breathing in polluted air. People are also being asked to refrain from driving, to lower car pollution levels.

"Meteorological conditions will be highly unfavorable for dispersion of pollutants till Nov. 18, 2021 in view of low winds with calm conditions during the night," read an announcement from the federal pollution control board, as per Reuters. Hopefully, the smog will die down soon — but what's causing it?