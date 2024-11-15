Home > Big Impact > News Pentagon Report Includes Information on Hundreds of Alleged UFO Sightings Are extraterrestrials visiting Earth? Or is something more human to blame for the increased number of UFO sightings? By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 15 2024, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Matt Hardy / Unsplash

For decades, people have looked to the sky and wondered if humans were alone in the universe. While we have yet to get a definitive answer when it comes to whether or not there are other beings on different planets, many people hold out hope that some of the unexplained phenomena they've seen is a sign that there is intelligent life out there.

Not to mention, the Pentagon has received hundreds of claims from folks who say they've seen Unidentified Flying Objects, or UFOs, since 2023. Some of the alleged UFO footage suggests that aliens could live in the ocean, with an unidentified object rising from the water. Keep reading to find out everything we think we know about the topic.

Are aliens real?

In November 2024, reporter Michael Shellenberger went before the House of Representatives to testify on the topic "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth." In the hearing, the second since July 2023 on this subject, Shellenberger offered "proof" of extraterrestrial life on Earth by way of describing a video that had been intercepted by a source who saw a 13-minute clip on the Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPR), according to Sky News. Shellenberger relayed details of the video, which featured a white orb floating off the coast of Kuwait, to officials.

"Then, halfway through the video, the person said, the orb is joined by another orb that briefly comes into the frame from the left before rapidly moving again out of the frame," Shellenberger explained of the clip that had been described to him. It doesn't seem like lawmakers were immediately ready to discount Shellenberger's statements about the unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) — the more modern term for UFOs — since they'd received other information that seemed to claim much of the same.

Representative Nancy Mace had a 12-page document that allegedly detailed a mission from a UAP crash-retrieval operation called Immaculate Constellation, per The Hill, which Shellenberger had presented to her on behalf of a US government official who alleged that "the executive branch has been managing UAP issues without congressional knowledge, oversight, or authorization for some time, possibly decades."

Do aliens live in the ocean?

The Pentagon relayed that they have not found any extraterrestrial causes to be behind the sightings. It still doesn't explain the fervor with which some people believe that aliens are not only out there, but that they live on the planet with us, sometimes deep at the bottom of the ocean.

A lot can be said about theories that the unexplored regions of our vast underwater landscapes are home to alien life forms, it doesn't seem like anyone has come forth with any indisputable proof yet. In 2023, a Harvard professor believed a piece of a meteor that crashed into the ocean in 2014 may have actually contained alien technology. However, that theory was quickly debunked by another scientist who said that we still lack proof of extraterrestrial life.

Did the U.S. government admit to aliens?

Luis Elzondo, who resigned in 2017 but spent 10 years running a Pentagon program to investigate UFO sightings, also testified at the hearing, per USA Today. He suggested that some of the aircrafts that had been spotted by officials appeared to be controlled by some sort of a "mind-body connection." "The vehicles we're talking about... are performing in excess of 1,000, 2,000, 3,000Gs," Elzondo said. "We are talking about technologies that outperform anything in our [military] inventory."