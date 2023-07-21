Home > Big Impact > News Could Metal Fragments Found in the Ocean Be From Alien Technology? Is there life on other planets? One Harvard scientist believes he found evidence of alien technology where a meteor crashed in the ocean off Papua New Guinea. By Danielle Letenyei Jul. 21 2023, Published 3:32 p.m. ET Source: CBS News/YouTube

Fragments from a meteor that hit Earth in 2014 may actually be alien technology, says Harvard University's Professor Avi Loeb.

What does that mean? Let’s look at what alien technology is, and why Loeb believes what he found was not natural, but alien material.

What is alien technology?

Alien technology refers to items made by beings (or aliens) from a different planet or solar system. It can include spaceships, satellites, or communication devices.

Scientist Avi Loeb thinks he found evidence of alien technology.

Loeb, a professor at Harvard's Department of Astronomy, believes the spherical pieces he and his research team found at the bottom of the ocean off of Papua New Guinea, where a meteor allegedly crashed in 2014, are remnants of alien-made technology and not naturally occurring meteor material, as reported by ABC7 and CBS Boston via CNNWire.

First off, after the objects were analyzed, the U.S. Space Command confirmed, with 99.999 percent certainty, that the material came from another solar system, as per CNNWire in July 2023.

Loeb and his crew found the objects at the bottom of the ocean in a 6.2-mile radius area that the Department of Defense had tracked as the meteor’s projected path. They collected 50 objects by combing the ocean floor with magnets attached to their boat.

"We found 10 spherules. These are almost perfect spheres or metallic marbles. When you look at them through a microscope, they look very distinct from the background," Loeb stated, as per CNNWire. "They have colors of gold, blue, brown, and some of them resemble a miniature of the Earth."

The composition of the spherules turned out to be 84 percent iron, 8 percent silicon, 4 percent magnesium, and 2 percent titanium, CNNWire reports. The material strength of the objects was tougher than any space rock ever cataloged by NASA, Loeb told CNNWire.

Another indication that the objects came from alien technology was the speed at which the meteor traveled, Loeb explained. “We calculated its speed outside the solar system. It was 60 kilometers per second, faster than 95 percent of all stars in the vicinity of the sun,” Loeb told CNNWire.

“The fact that it was made of materials tougher than even iron meteorites, and moving faster than 95 percent of all stars in the vicinity of the sun, suggested potentially it could be a spacecraft from another civilization or some technological gadget," Loeb added.

Loeb and his crew plan on continuing to search the area and research the debris, hoping to find a larger piece of the meteor or alien technology, if that’s what it is. "We hope to find a big piece of this object that survived the impact because then we can tell if it's a rock or technological gadget," Loeb said.

One astrophysicist is disputing Loeb's alien technology claims.

Astrophysicist Ethan Siegel disputes Loeb’s claims that the objects discovered were of alien origins. In a July 14, 2023 article for Big Think, Siegel wrote that claims the metal spheres originated beyond our solar system are unsubstantiated.

Did we recover alien technology from the bottom of the ocean?#AskEthan



Avi Loeb, once again, claims that he's found evidence for alien technology in a mundane-looking object.



If only he knew where "metal spherules" came from.



(But science knows!)https://t.co/Vo1R1pA3M6 — Ethan Siegel (@StartsWithABang) July 14, 2023