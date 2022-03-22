At Least 5,000 Exoplanets Exist Outside Our Solar System, NASA Confirms

The first exoplanets were discovered back in 1992, when Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail discovered two rocky objects orbiting PSR B1 257+12 in the constellation Virgo. Then, they discovered a third two years later, in 1994.

"If you can find planets around a neutron star, planets have to be basically everywhere," Wolszczan told NASA at the time, encouraging scientists to look for the thousands more that have been discovered since. "The planet production process has to be very robust."