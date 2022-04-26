'Youth v Gov' Documentary, About Youth-Led Climate Lawsuit, Is Coming to Netflix

Though many are currently frustrated with Netflix for announcing that commercial-supported subscription plans are forthcoming, you have to give it to the streaming service for having so many fantastic documentaries about the environment and the climate crisis. And the newest one coming to Netflix is Youth v Gov, a documentary about the Juliana v. The United States of America lawsuit and the youth involved in it.

Keep reading for all the details on the documentary, updates on the lawsuit, and when Youth v Gov is coming to Netflix.