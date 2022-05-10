Scientists Follow the "Underwater Yellow Brick Road," Discovered on the Pacific Ocean Floor

The Little Mermaid and The Wizard Of Oz may be two completely different stories, but the two worlds have officially collided IRL.

On April 29, the Exploration Vessel Nautilus captured footage of the Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the Pacific Ocean's Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument, and it looks exactly like an undersea yellow brick road. The photos and videos have left many wondering how this unique formation came to be.