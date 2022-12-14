A Controversial Canadian Politician Is Trying to Overturn a Straw Ban in Her Province

In Canada, a pretty significant single-use plastic ban is set to come into effect on Dec. 20, 2022. The ban will affect single-use plastic checkout bags, cutlery, takeout packaging (including containers, cups, bowls, and plates), stir sticks, and straws; it also includes a ban on six-pack rings, which will start in June 2023.

While many people across Canada are excited about this legislation, one lawmaker, Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta, is pretty angry about it — particularly in regards to the ban on plastic straws.