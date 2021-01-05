A Running List of Cities, Restaurants, and Hotels That Have Banned Plastic Straws

According to NBC News , Canada has not banned single-use plastic straws as of yet, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the process of implementing a plan to ban single-use plastic items by 2021. The plan includes banning straws, bags, and cutlery, as well as overall cutting back on non-recyclable waste.

“To be honest, as a dad, it’s tough trying to explain this to my kids. How do you explain dead whales washing up on beaches around the world, their stomachs jam-packed with plastic bags?” Trudeau has said . “As parents we’re at a point when we take our kids to the beach and we have to search out a patch of sand that isn't littered with straws, Styrofoam or bottles. That’s a problem, one that we have to do something about.”