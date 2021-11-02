Canada Has Officially Banned Coal Shipments From the U.S.

Slowly but surely, thermal coal is finally becoming a distant memory of the past. In 2019, renewable energy exceeded coal-powered energy in the U.S. for the first time, and in October 2020, General Electric's last coal-fired plant in Oregon officially shut its doors. Now, Canada has implemented banned thermal coal exports to and from the U.S., which is expected to lower the northernmost North American country's environmental impact exponentially.

"The border between the U.S. and Canada is currently open for vaccinated travelers — but it may soon be closed to trainloads of American coal that pass through Canadian export terminals on their way to overseas markets," reads a press release sent to Green Matters by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

"In a late August announcement that drew little attention outside Canada, the governing Liberal Party pledged to ban all thermal coal exports from the country—whether the coal was mined in Canada or not," it continues.

