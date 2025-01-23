Nationwide Cookie Recall Issued Over Possibility of a “Life-Threatening” Reaction Do not eat these cookies until you've learned about this recall. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 23 2025, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Yullina D/Unsplash

A recall has been issued for cookies sold across the U.S. after it was discovered that the ingredients contained an undisclosed allergen. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the announcement just before being prohibited from making such recalls public, alerting consumers about the potentially "life-threatening" ingredient that shoppers should be aware of.

Keep reading to learn more about the chocolate drop cookie recall, including which packages are part of the recall and what you should do if you've purchased these products recently. Please note this article is not meant to substitute medical advice. If you have questions about your possible risk after eating a recalled item or about your severe food allergy, you should contact your healthcare provider for more information.

D. Coluccio & Sons recalls its Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops.

On Jan. 21, 2025, the FDA posted an alert on its official website. The organization stated that D. Coluccio & Sons had issued a recall of its Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops, a chocolate chip cookie. Cookies sold in 300-gram packages are included in this recall, which the company announced after it was discovered that the ingredients had included almonds.

Almonds are a common allergen for people with tree nut allergies, and the FDA says that those customers would be at an elevated risk of "serious or life-threatening" reactions if they were to eat these cookies. Shoppers should check their cookies and look for the UPC 8002590006020. These products will also feature lot numbers 3540152 BBD 15-01-2025 or L354150 BBD 29-05-2025, which the FDA says can be found on the back of the package.

The initial discovery was made by manufacturers in Italy. The cause is an issue with the packaging and production process. According to Newsweek, these products were not only sold in stores across the country, but they were also available for mail order..

What should you do if you have the recalled D. Coluccio & Sons cookies at home?

Customers who purchased the recalled items are being asked to return them to the store where they initially purchased them. Once they do that, they will be entitled to a full refund, according to the FDA. Anyone with additional questions should contact the company directly by emailing customerservice@dcoluccioandsons.com or call 718-436-6700 during regular business hours.