The Makers of Carefree Pantyliners Are Being Sued Over the Presence of PFAS An advocacy group filed paperwork invoking California's Proposition 65 law. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 3 2024, 1:32 p.m. ET

Folks who use Carefree pantyliners will want to take notice after it was revealed that its parent company, Connecticut-based Edgewell Personal Care Co., is being sued over an alleged failure to alert customers that their products contain toxic forever chemicals, better known as PFAS.

PFAS is the name given to those per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances used in manufacturing certain products. The chemicals have been dubbed forever chemicals because their molecular makeup makes it impossible for them to break down, allowing them to leach chemicals into the things they come in contact with. That's why an environmental group has filed a lawsuit over what they claim is a failure to alert customers to the danger of their products. Keep reading to learn more.

An environmental advocacy group is suing the makers of Carefree over the alleged presence of PFAS in its pantyliners.

A lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles courtroom on behalf of Ecological Alliance LLC on Sept. 30, 2024. In paperwork reviewed by Bloomberg Law, the advocacy group accused Edgewell Personal Care Co. of failing to alert users about the alleged inclusion of the dangerous chemicals. The suit invoked California's Proposition 65 law, which requires companies to inform customers living in the state about any harmful chemicals or carcinogens that could be present in products.

Ecological Alliance LLC representatives claimed in its lawsuit that the prescience of PFAS in mensural pads was especially alarming due to the length and degree of exposure menstruating people could expect to experience. The complaint included concerns over the fact that many people will wear these liners for up to 10 hours a day, noting that vaginal tissue is especially susceptible to chemical exposure because of how these contaminants flow directly into the bloodstream.

Carefree isn't the only period product to make headlines over chemical concerns.

In July 2024, a study published in Environmental International found the presence of several toxic chemicals in popular tampon brands, which included arsenic and lead. Much like the allegations against Carefree, researchers involved in the July study warned about the dangers of exposing the delicate membranes of the vagina to these chemicals because of how effectively they get absorbed and distributed into the bloodstream.

That said, experts involved in the July study weren't cautioning customers against using the products, since they said that the levels that were detected during the study were below acceptable limits.

That doesn't change the fact that groups like Ecological Alliance LLC are concerned, especially since it claims that the perfluorooctanoic acid an independent lab discovered in the Carefree liners has been known to cause reproductive issues as well as cancer, according to Fox News affiliate Channel 11.

PFAS-free period products can be a better alternative for those worried about chemical exposure.

While the alleged presence of these chemicals hasn't prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull the products from the shelves as of the time of publication, some menstruating folks may be looking for alternatives to these products by making the switch the menstrual aids that are known to be PFAS-free.