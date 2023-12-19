Home > Small Changes > Food Spinach Recalled in Seven States Due to Listeria Contamination — What to Know Fresh Express bagged spinach has been recalled after a positive test for listeria. Here's what to know about the 2023 spinach recall. By Anna Garrison Dec. 19 2023, Published 3:44 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The Gist: On Dec. 15, 2023, Fresh Express announced a voluntary recall of its Fresh Express bagged spinach.

The reason Fresh Express is being recalled is potential listeria contamination.

As of writing, no reported illnesses have been associated with the recall or other Fresh Express products.

Whether you're holiday shopping or prepping a family dinner, it's always important to check out the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website for notices of recalls. In 2023 alone, products such as cantaloupes, dog food, and other everyday household items have been recalled for potential contamination. In December 2023, Fresh Express voluntarily recalled its bagged spinach due to potential listeria contamination. Here's what you should know about the recall.

Source: iStock

In December 2023, Fresh Express voluntarily recalled bagged spinach for potential listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, on Dec. 15, 2023, Fresh Express recalled its Fresh Express bagged spinach and Publix spinach due to potential listeria contamination. WRAL reports that the recall stems from spinach products testing positive for listeria during routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture.

The two recalled spinach products have the following UPC codes and bag codes: Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz., UPC #0 71279 13204 4, Bag Code G332,Best Buy date of Dec. 15, 2023

Publix Spinach, 9 oz., UPC #0 41415 00886 1, Bag Code G332, Best Buy date of Dec. 14, 2023

The states where the recalled spinach was distributed include Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, and Georgia. For those with questions or looking for a refund, the FDA advises contacting the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center via phone at (800) 242-5472. Refunds can also be sought at the location where the spinach was purchased.

Source: iStock

Here's what you should do if you have or have consumed contaminated products.

The FDA advises that if you have contaminated products that you have not consumed, you should remove the products from where they are being kept, wrap them in plastic or another secure wrapping, and put them in the trash. Occasionally, you may be able to return the recalled products to the store.

Then, thoroughly clean all surfaces that may have been in contact with contaminated food, including cutting boards, countertops, utensils, and the inside shelves/walls of the refrigerator. All items should be washed thoroughly with one tablespoon of chlorine bleach and one gallon of hot water. Finally, dry with a paper towel or other clean cloth. Wash your hands with warm water and soap.