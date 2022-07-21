Beyond Meat Prices Drop — Vegans Rejoice, Though It May Be a Bad Sign for the Company

For many — especially for large families — weekly grocery runs have become increasingly more stressful. Regardless of which aisle you frequent, meat, dairy, and produce prices have been soaring, all thanks to inflation.

But for those interested in opting for meat alternatives in lieu of animal proteins, Beyond Meat prices have been inexplicably dropping. It may not be great for the food manufacturer, but it's definitely exciting for those looking to increase their plant-based food intake.