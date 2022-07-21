Migratory Monarch Butterflies Have Been Declared As Endangered (Updated)

UPDATE, Thursday, July 21, 2022, 1:21 p.m. ET: The International Union for Conservation of Nature has just officially classified the migratory monarch butterfly as Endangered, adding it to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

According to the IUCN, the climate crisis has been a key factor in the decline of the migratory monarch butterfly, due to factors such as droughts, wildfires, high temperatures, and other severe weather.