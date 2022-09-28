Leah Thomas of 'Intersectional Environmentalist' Details Her Activism Journey (Exclusive)

GM: What is the biggest issue in sustainability and environmentalism that you’re looking to tackle right now?

LT: There are so many things that are all very important, but I have a couple specific areas of focus — one of them being environmental justice, which is a very broad topic. However, it means taking in mind protecting both people and the planet and keeping those things in mind in environmental work. One of those things that I believe falls within that is the importance of regenerative organic agriculture practices, which can not only reduce our carbon footprint, but also ensure worker rights and farmer safety.

